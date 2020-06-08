Montana moves forward with plan to ease Madison River crowds

Others don't want to see the process tanked, but don't like what they see in the new proposal. And some feel an urgency to keep the process moving after years of heated debates and negotiations.

Pat Byorth, the commissioner representing southwestern Montana, said the work has already been delayed by a few months because of the coronavirus, and that it's just time for it to come back up.

"The idea that we're ramrodding this through is misplaced," Byorth said. "I think there's a sense of urgency to get the process out so people can comment."

It's been more than two years since the commission rejected FWP's original recreation plan for the river, which set a state record in 2017 with 207,000 angler days. A citizen committee tried and failed to craft a proposal for regulating the river, and the commission has rejected petitions from groups putting forward their own plans.

FWP put out a survey to gauge public opinion on different proposals, like keeping guides off parts of the river or banning boats entirely from the wade-only sections.

Then it began writing the proposal released recently. The commission is scheduled to take it up on June 12.