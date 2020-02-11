Montana negotiating to renew Hell Creek State Park lease

Lease

The current 30-year lease between the two agencies expires in April 2021, but both parties are entering into new negotiations with an eye toward long-term operation of the state park and visitor facilities, FWP said. In the past the state leased the park for a minimal fee.

“Hell Creek State Park is a critical site for many Montanans and visitors to our state, with important access to Fort Peck Reservoir,” said FWP director Martha Williams, in the press release. “We’ve made significant infrastructure improvements to the site and look forward to managing it as a state park for decades to come.”

Hell Creek State Park encompasses 337 acres of land that attracts heavy seasonal use, primarily during the summer for fishing and boating on Fort Peck Reservoir, but also for hunting and camping. The park boasts an electrified campground, fish-cleaning station and showers.

FWP also administers a private concessionaire contract for the Hell Creek Marina which provides lodging, fuel and a small store. Operated by Clint and Deb Thomas, the contract has been a bone of contention between the state and users who claim the Thomases have not been treated fairly.

Upgrades