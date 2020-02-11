Montana negotiating to renew Hell Creek State Park lease

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is negotiating a new lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the continued operation of Hell Creek State Park on Fort Peck Reservoir, north of Jordan.
The agency made the announcement in a Tuesday press release. In 2015 under a different FWP director and Montana State Parks manager it was suggested that the state may not renew the lease because of the extensive and expensive repairs needed at the park.
The proposal was aimed, in part, at encouraging the Montana Legislature to come up with more funding for parks. Garfield County also entertained the idea of taking over management, as did a user group and the Little Shell Tribe.
In its last session lawmakers agreed to increase the optional fees that go to parks from $6 to $9, which are paid by Montana residents when they renew their automobile registration.
Montana State Parks is also proposing to increase entrance and camping fees, along with other user fees at state parks, such as RV dumping and firewood charges.
Lease
The current 30-year lease between the two agencies expires in April 2021, but both parties are entering into new negotiations with an eye toward long-term operation of the state park and visitor facilities, FWP said. In the past the state leased the park for a minimal fee.
“Hell Creek State Park is a critical site for many Montanans and visitors to our state, with important access to Fort Peck Reservoir,” said FWP director Martha Williams, in the press release. “We’ve made significant infrastructure improvements to the site and look forward to managing it as a state park for decades to come.”
Hell Creek State Park encompasses 337 acres of land that attracts heavy seasonal use, primarily during the summer for fishing and boating on Fort Peck Reservoir, but also for hunting and camping. The park boasts an electrified campground, fish-cleaning station and showers.
You have free articles remaining.
FWP also administers a private concessionaire contract for the Hell Creek Marina which provides lodging, fuel and a small store. Operated by Clint and Deb Thomas, the contract has been a bone of contention between the state and users who claim the Thomases have not been treated fairly.
Upgrades
In December, FWP completed improvements to the public water and wastewater systems at the park, including a stand-alone wastewater system for a fish-cleaning station. The projects had been delayed by a user group's lawsuit, claiming the agency proceeded with the work without taking the group's protest through the proper appeals process. The group also contended the work was infringing on the Thomases' marina concession.
“We’re committed to Hell Creek State Park and to ensuring the services we provide there exceed visitor expectations,” said Angie Grove, FWP’s Parks and Recreation Board chair. “Working through a new lease with the Army Corps is a critical next step.”
Investing
"The investment at Hell Creek State Park reflects a newly adopted classification policy to prioritize investments at Montana’s most popular and valued state parks," FWP said in its news release. "By reviewing state park resources across the Montana, the new classification policy will allow FWP to address public needs and expectations more effectively and set into motion short- and long-term investment efforts, build valuable partnerships and ensure sustainable management of the state park system."
It was a previous classification system by the former park administrator that led to the proposal to consider not renewing the Hell Creek State Park lease.
“The new park classification policy will provide FWP direction in our management efforts as well as certainty to the public and partners about how we’re meeting our visitor needs throughout the park system,” said Beth Shumate, administrator for Montana State Parks, in the statement.