Montana officials worry about wasting disease's economic impacts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VandeVoort says that when hunters see a clearly diseased animal, they will probably ask themselves, “Do I really want to shoot that or eat that?”

Busse isn’t as concerned about human transmission since there aren’t any confirmed cases, but that future possibility scares him.

“If that ever is verified, then I think we’re in a whole new sphere of worry,” Busse said.

VandeVoort is concerned that CWD will impact the already declining participation in hunting, which may have even broader and more long-term consequences on the country’s public lands.

Wildlife conservation is also significantly funded through excise taxes on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. VandeVoort is concerned how these long-term effects will impact public lands since the North American Model of Conservation is funded by hunters and anglers. Fewer opportunities mean fewer license sales, fewer gear purchases and less money that’s cycled back into fish and game management, she said.

Declining participation worries Busse, too.

“If CWD degrades our experiences (on public lands), it represents a potential dire consequence for Americans and how they respect and value public lands,” Busse said.