Montana outdoor writer Andrew McKean to speak on threats to public land at series of talks

Glasgow resident, outdoor writer and avid hunter Andrew McKean will share stories and photos of the wild public lands he knows well, his experiences living in eastern Montana and the conservation challenges public lands face during a series of talks.

McKean is a former newspaper journalist, Fishing and Hunting News editor, worked as an information officer for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, edited the national magazine Outdoor Life and is now current hunting editor for the publication. He has also books and worked with several conservation organizations.

Many tracts of public land used by hunters in eastern and central Montana are unprotected or underprotected, leaving them open to oil and gas leasing.

McKean will discuss the threats these wildlands face as well as opportunities to increase protections at six events sponsored by the Montana Wilderness Association and Montana Wildlife Federation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation starting at 7 p.m. Here are the dates and locations of the talks:

March 3: Billings, ​Montana Audubon Center 7026 S. Billings Blvd.;

March 4: Miles City, ​Miles Community College Public Library, Room 208, 2715 Dickinson St.;