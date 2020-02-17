Montana park officials searching for heart graffiti vandals

The graffiti is typically located in high, remote locations — difficult to access but clearly visible to the general public. The vandalism has now been reported at Showdown ski area, off U.S. Highway 89 near Monarch, at Memorial Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, high up on both sides of Interstate 15 in Prickly Pear Canyon and at the Big Bend Fishing Access Site south of Great Falls.

"It's at nearly all the places around here where you can recreate locally," Kuka said. "They were made by somebody who is active in the outdoors, but not in a respectful way -- and they have to have access to a vehicle because they travel."

Multiple graffiti tags were discovered at the Showdown ski area, both on exposed rock faces in the surrounding Forest Service land, and high up on the back-facing sides of the ski area's chair lifts.

"We had five or six blue hearts on all different places on the mountain," Showdown owner George Willett said. "It took us until we were almost open to find the last one."

Willett said the cost to clean away or paint over the graffiti was minimal, amounted to only a few hundred dollars. Nonetheless, he's concerned that continued vandalism could encourage others to follow, perhaps with more provocative imagery.