Montana Pikemasters banquet, kids fishing day and tournament coming up

Montana Pikemasters has three big events on tap in the month ahead.

On May 22 the club will hold its annual banquet. The cost is $30 with the event being held at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is the group's biggest fundraiser of the year with silent and live auction items and more than 80 raffle prizes, including firearms.

On June 5, Pikemasters will hold its annual Kids Fishing Day at Laurel Pond from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The club will provide fishing poles, bait and tackle for children to use. There is a barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. When the children are done fishing prizes will be awarded.

Then on June 12-13, Montana Pikemasters will hold its club tournament at Rock Creek Marina on Fort Peck Reservoir. The tournament runs each day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a meal on Saturday night. The entry fee is $130 before June 1 and $150 afterward.

A rules meeting is set for June 11 at 6 p.m., and all teams need to be registered by then. For more information on any of these events or tickets to the banquet, call Clay Buckmiller at 860-7435.

