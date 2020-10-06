Montana pronghorn populations varied across state; season opens Saturday

Antelope licenses are distributed through the drawing system. Major reductions in licenses were seen following the winter of 2010-11, however some increase in licenses have been seen since then. Those who have drawn licenses should have a good opportunity to harvest an antelope. Remember to ask first for permission to hunt on private land.

South-central

Antelope numbers measured by biologists this summer are generally below average – but stable and similar to last year – throughout south-central Montana. The exception is HD 570 between Columbus and Harlowton, where antelope numbers remain slightly above average.

North-central

Surveys suggest that antelope are recovering from the tough winters of 2017 and 2018 across the area. Numbers are still below long-term averages, but fawn production was good, especially in areas with more cropland.

Antelope fawn production has been good in the last few years and herds have either been steady or increasing around the Little Belts and east Big Belts.