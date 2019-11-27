Fees for some Montana State Parks services are proposed to increase.
Public comment is being taken on the draft Montana State Parks 2020/2021 Fee Schedule. If adopted, the price increases would go into effect from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021. Comments will be accepted through Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m.
As proposed, the new fees would make adjustments to daily entrance fees (from $6 to $8), hike/bike camping (from $6 to $8 per person), RV dumping (from $4 to $5), and cave tours at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park (from $12 to $15 for adults). Other fee changes include increases to firewood permits (from $24 to $50 per cord) and the Non-Resident Annual Pass (from $35 to $50).
New fees proposed include: a corral fee ($10 per night per animal), special use fee for large groups (76-100 people; full day $250, ½ day $150; groups over 100 $300), and a 7-day Non-Resident Vehicle Entrance Pass ($35). This pass creates another option for out-of-state visitors allowing nonresidents to enjoy entrance at all state parks for seven consecutive days and camping fees at the Montana resident rate.
User fees account for approximately 25% of the overall Montana State Parks operations budget. Modest increases in user fees help the state park system keep up with rising operational costs and maintenance of visitor amenities, according to the agency.
To review the proposed 2020-2021 Montana State Parks Fee Schedule and a reference to both current and proposed fees, visit stateparks.mt.gov click on ‘Public Comments & Notices’ on the right-hand task bar.
To comment online, visit direct link:
Or go to stateparks.mt.gov click on ‘Public Notices/Submit Comments’ on the right-hand task bar.
The public can also email comments to FWPParksRules@mt.gov or send comments by mail to: Montana State Parks, 2020/2021 Fee Schedule, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.