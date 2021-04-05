Montana Supreme Court upholds decision that portion of Fergus County road is private

PLWA unsuccessfully tried to convince Fergus County commissioners in 2008 that the road was public. In 2010 the county attorney concluded the contested route was not “a statutorily created road.” So in 2012 PLWA filed suit. Following a five-day trial, Gilbert ruled the contested road was “private, having never been made public by landowner petition or by prescription,” according to the Supreme Court’s opinion.

PLWA had also argued the road met the requirements of a public route under a prescriptive easement definition because use had been continuous and adverse. The high court disagreed.

“PLWA’s presented testimony regarding seasonal recreational use is insufficient to demonstrate the public use was continuous and uninterrupted or to constitute adversity,” Baker wrote.

The road is shown on maps dating back to the early 1900s. During the trial, a former BLM official testified the agency had worked on the road.

Access to public lands has been a contentious issue for decades, sometimes pitting hunters and other recreationists against private landowners — often ones who have newly acquired the property. The legislature has stepped in with proposed bills over the years to try to solve the issue, but has so far been unsuccessful.