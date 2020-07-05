Montanan's father helped craft LWCF that is nearing full, permanent funding

Joe later prepared a report for President Kennedy that included the funding, but it would be Kennedy’s successor, President Johnson, who signed off on the legislation after Joe brought opposing congressmen together.

“He had the ability to listen to the good and bad in various arguments,” Mike said, and then make a decision that often gained approval from both sides.

Eulogy

Born in Marinette, Wisconsin, the son of an Episcopal minister, Joe attended Yale and served in the merchant marines during World War II. Following the war he worked for the Foreign Service in China before communists made the posting dangerous.

In 1973 at age 65, Joe died of a genetic kidney disease, working up until his death, Mike said. In memory of his conservation work the Mason-Dixon Outdoor Writers Association named an annual conservation award in his honor. An Ohio chapter of the Izaak Walton League was named in his memory. A New York Times obituary read, “During his Washington career, Mr. Penfold was regarded as one of the most effective lobbyists for conservation measures.”