Montana's air quality hasn't improved during COVID-19 closures — it was already good

“Certainly across the state we’re seeing more days and longer duration,” Kuenzli said, especially as winds carry smoke from large fires in Washington, Oregon and Canada into Montana.

As of April 20 the Northern Rockies Coordination Center was reporting dry conditions in much of Eastern Montana and the Dillon region with otherwise low to moderate fire danger across the rest of the state.

Despite the good news about improved air quality, many people are not breathing easier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advocated people maintain at least 6 feet of distance from each other to lessen the chance of contracting or spreading COVID-19. Using face masks or bandannas of some type is being advised to lessen the reach of vaporized droplets that may contain the virus. But what about runners and cyclists?

A recently published, but not peer reviewed, study by Danish and Belgian engineers showed that running or cycling behind someone is more likely to put them at risk than being side-by-side. The engineers showed that the slipstream behind the athlete can carry the virus farther.