topical

Moose, sheep, bison, goat drawing results available

Bighorn rams
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

Hunters can now check the results of the 2020 moose, bighorn sheep, bison and mountain goat license drawings to see if they were successful.

To view drawing results online go to MyFWP and click on “Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists” tab, or login to your MyFWP account. To sign up for an account go to fwp.mt.gov/myfwp. Applicants can also call the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' deadline to apply for elk B, deer B and antelope license drawings is June 1.

