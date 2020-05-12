Moose, sheep, bison, goat drawing results available

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Hunters can now check the results of the 2020 moose, bighorn sheep, bison and mountain goat license drawings to see if they were successful.

To view drawing results online go to MyFWP and click on “Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists” tab, or login to your MyFWP account. To sign up for an account go to fwp.mt.gov/myfwp. Applicants can also call the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950.