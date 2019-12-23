The last big batch of test results from animals harvested during the general season and sampled for chronic wasting disease has turned up 16 new positives, mostly in areas where the disease is already known to exist.
For the first time, a deer tested positive from Hunting District 705 in southeast Montana.
A second white-tailed buck tested positive in HD 322 in the Ruby Valley near the town of Sheridan in southwest Montana.
This year, more than 7,000 animals have been sampled statewide, and 131 have tested positive for CWD.
This batch of test results represents most of the samples collected during the general big game season. Hunters who harvest deer or elk during late seasons can still submit their lymph nodes for testing to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks lab in Bozeman. Instructions for sampling your own animal and mailing the samples to the lab can be found at fwp.mt.gov/CWD. Test results can also be found at this link.