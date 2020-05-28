More measures to keep COVID-19 infections low announced in Montana as restrictions are eased

Education

Bullock’s goal is to keep novel coronavirus infections in Montana low, even as out-of-state visitors travel to the two national parks and surrounding communities this summer.

“As we move into phase two starting this coming Monday, June 1, we are asking the same of our visitors as we do of Montanans,” he said. “If you’re going to come to our state, heed state and local restrictions as well as the guidelines set up by businesses.”

Phase two also means gathering in groups of 50 people will be allowed, the state’s 15-day quarantine order for out-of-state travelers will be dropped, and restaurants and bars can increase to 75% capacity. Gyms and pools can also operate at 75% capacity as long as sanitation protocols are followed.

To educate nonresidents before they arrive and when they are here the state is launching an informational campaign for responsible travel funded by $15 million in CARES Act money, Bullock said.