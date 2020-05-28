More measures to keep COVID-19 infections low announced in Montana as restrictions are eased

Montana has supplied Yellowstone National Park with COVID-19 test kits for “frontline workers” who don’t appear to be sick in hopes of creating an early warning system as the state’s three gates to the park open Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m.
Wyoming’s two gates to Yellowstone opened May 18.
Gov. Steve Bullock made the announcement during a press conference Thursday in which he also said Glacier National Park’s staff is working toward a phased reopening of the west side by mid-June, although no specific date has been set.
The Camas Creek and West Glacier entrances would be open, the Going to the Sun Road would allow vehicles to Avalanche Creek with hiker/biker access allowed beyond that point until the entire route is open in late June. Private businesses in Apgar Village may be open.
Opening Glacier’s east side entrances is predicated on the Blackfeet Tribe’s lifting prohibitions on nonessential travel.
Economic engines
The two parks are huge drivers of the state’s summer tourism economy, which has been thrashed by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting restrictions. Although the closures came during the normally slower spring season, businesses in communities surrounding the parks have suffered from a lack of travelers.
Even with the reopening of the Montana gates to Yellowstone, the park will remain day-use only. No overnight camping or lodging is allowed in the park. In addition, services to tourists remain limited, such as take-out food only.
“Limited overnight accommodations will begin reopening later in June,” the Park Service said in a press release. “Campgrounds, visitor centers, and other facilities are still closed until health conditions allow for reopening.”
Early warning
In an attempt to provide enough health security to ramp up to the next stage of reopening Yellowstone, the park is participating in a surveillance testing pilot project. “Park County, Montana, health officials have begun testing frontline employees and partners with 50 tests this week (viral, not antibody tests),” the agency said.
Increased testing will also be undertaken at nursing homes and in tribal communities across the state, two of the most vulnerable populations to the disease, Bullock said.
“Right now helping our neighbors looks a lot different than we’re used to,” the governor said, including continuing to practice safe social distancing, wearing a mask and practicing proper hygiene.
“Your efforts have flattened the curve in Montana so we could reopen, and it’s crucial that you continue those efforts so that we can stay open,” he added.
Education
Bullock’s goal is to keep novel coronavirus infections in Montana low, even as out-of-state visitors travel to the two national parks and surrounding communities this summer.
“As we move into phase two starting this coming Monday, June 1, we are asking the same of our visitors as we do of Montanans,” he said. “If you’re going to come to our state, heed state and local restrictions as well as the guidelines set up by businesses.”
Phase two also means gathering in groups of 50 people will be allowed, the state’s 15-day quarantine order for out-of-state travelers will be dropped, and restaurants and bars can increase to 75% capacity. Gyms and pools can also operate at 75% capacity as long as sanitation protocols are followed.
To educate nonresidents before they arrive and when they are here the state is launching an informational campaign for responsible travel funded by $15 million in CARES Act money, Bullock said.
The state is also providing grants to 96 local public health offices for things like personal protective equipment, sneeze guards, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. So far more than $4 million in grant funding has been requested. In addition, the National Guard has trained 150 personnel to help communities with contact tracing if needed.
The state will also be providing support to so-called destination communities by implementing community snapshot testing for frontline workers at no cost with need determined by local jurisdictions; and providing resources to local providers for community testing to develop an early warning system for identifying new cases.
More
Two other measures will support destination communities as well as small businesses across the state, Bullock announced.
“Beginning on Monday at covidrelief.mt.gov a new grant program will be available for businesses across the state. The Montana Business Adaptation Grant program will provide reimbursement for COVID-19 expenses related to keeping staff and businesses safe.”
Up to $5,000 in reimbursement is available to businesses. The total amount of funding available is $20 million.
“Making sure that everyone who wants a test gets one is a fundamental part of our approach in moving forward with the reopening,” Bullock said, with a goal to eventually conduct 60,000 tests a month.
“The sooner that we find positive cases, the better off we are.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.