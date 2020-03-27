More than 460 Yellowstone bison killed so far this season

With the season nearing its end, tribal hunters have killed more than 200 Yellowstone National Park bison this winter with another 267 shipped to slaughter, according to information gathered by the National Park Service as of March 20.

The goal for this season was to remove 600 to 900 bison. Lawsuits filed last year to halt the bison hunts were unsuccessful.

The hunters from seven tribal nations killed twice as many bison as they did during 2019’s hunt. State hunters, who acquire licenses through a lottery conducted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, killed four bison this season, all adult males.

The meat from bison sent to slaughter is shared between tribes that have agreements with the Interagency Bison Management Plan cooperators — a consortium of tribes, federal and state officials.