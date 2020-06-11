More Yellowstone employees test free of COVID-19; sewer samples negative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the second week in a row after conducting COVID-19 surveillance testing on Yellowstone employees, all tests came back negative.

Additionally, lab results indicated 0% prevalence of COVID-19 in wastewater systems sampled by the park in Gardiner, Mammoth Hot Springs, and Old Faithful between May 18-26. More samples will be taken on June 13 and 15 to give the park a better idea of COVID-19 increases due to reopening.

The most recent results came from testing between June 4-5 by health officials from Park County, Montana. They tested 179 employees from the National Park Service and concession companies operating in the park. This brings the total number of employees tested in the past 10 days to 222.

Earlier this month the park announced clean tests for 43 employees. In partnership with Montana and Wyoming moving forward, the park will continue to test employees throughout the summer and targeting first responders and/or those who work directly with the public.