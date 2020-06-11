More Yellowstone Park employees test free of COVID-19; sewer samples negative

For the second week in a row after conducting COVID-19 surveillance testing on Yellowstone employees, all tests came back negative.
Additionally, lab results indicated 0% prevalence of COVID-19 in wastewater systems sampled by the park in Gardiner, Mammoth Hot Springs, and Old Faithful between May 18-26. More samples will be taken on June 13 and 15 to give the park a better idea of COVID-19 increases due to reopening.
The most recent results came from testing between June 4-5 by health officials from Park County, Montana. They tested 179 employees from the National Park Service and concession companies operating in the park. This brings the total number of employees tested in the past 10 days to 222.
Earlier this month the park announced clean tests for 43 employees. In partnership with Montana and Wyoming moving forward, the park will continue to test employees throughout the summer and targeting first responders and/or those who work directly with the public.
“This proactive testing is the only way for us to detect cases early and respond quickly to any employees who have the virus,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a press release.
The news came out at the same time the park announced its visitation statistics so far this month. Parkwide, 42,075 vehicles were counted this year compared to 78,190 last year.
Montana's three entrances to the park were opened on June 1 after being closed for two months. Statistics from the Montana gates show 27,347 vehicles entering the park June 1-10 compared to 22,139 last year.
Wyoming opened its two entrances to the park on May 18. Those gates recorded 14,728 vehicles June 1-10 compared to 22,139 last year during the same time frame.
For the ultimate in social distancing, the park will begin issuing backcountry permits on Monday, June 15. All backcountry permits will be handed out via email or phone through the Central Backcountry Office. The park maintains a Backcountry Situation Report for information about trail conditions, openings, and closings.
