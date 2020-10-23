Motorboat ban on Boulder River advances to FWP rulemaking process

A petition from eight Sweet Grass County landowners to ban motorized boats on the Boulder River will be considered under Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ rulemaking process.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission advanced the issue at the request of landowner Tom Patterson, who addressed the group at their Thursday online meeting. Without providing details, Patterson said this summer there were two “close calls” between jet boats and recreationists using the Boulder River. The petition included a letter of support from 47 other landowners along the river.

The Boulder is a narrow, rocky stream that drains from the Beartooth and Absaroka mountains. The waterway is a tributary to the Yellowstone River, entering near Big Timber.

This summer the commission was asked to consider a similar petition from landowners for the Shields River in nearby Park County.

“By and large, upstream travel by boat goes against the grain” on small rivers like the Boulder, said Commissioner Pat Byorth. “I can see the safety concern.”