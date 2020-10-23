Motorboat ban on Boulder River advances to FWP rulemaking process

A petition from eight Sweet Grass County landowners to ban motorized boats on the Boulder River will be considered under Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ rulemaking process.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission advanced the issue at the request of landowner Tom Patterson, who addressed the group at their Thursday online meeting. Without providing details, Patterson said this summer there were two “close calls” between jet boats and recreationists using the Boulder River. The petition included a letter of support from 47 other landowners along the river.
The Boulder is a narrow, rocky stream that drains from the Beartooth and Absaroka mountains. The waterway is a tributary to the Yellowstone River, entering near Big Timber.
This summer the commission was asked to consider a similar petition from landowners for the Shields River in nearby Park County.
“By and large, upstream travel by boat goes against the grain” on small rivers like the Boulder, said Commissioner Pat Byorth. “I can see the safety concern.”
Recreational use of rivers by anglers and floaters has increased across the state in recent years. Fish, Wildlife & Parks director Martha Williams noted that 2020 was “a summer with unprecedented use” of parks, trails and fishing access sites across the state. That was due to a reduction in other recreation opportunities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park County resident Layne Ford was the lone person to speak out against the Boulder River motorboat ban. Ford said he is "strongly opposed to any new restrictions” on motorized recreation, saying there was no supporting evidence that jet boats were a safety hazard.
Montana’s rivers are public and no user group should ever be confined to just a couple of rivers or be required to travel across the state to recreate, Ford said.
He claimed the petition, like the one from landowners along the Shields River, is “based on a private agenda rather than a legitimate safety concern.” He called the petitions a concerted effort by “greedy” landowners bent on chipping away at the state’s “cherished stream access laws.”
Motorized use issues keep cropping up on the commission’s agenda. Earlier this year commissioners rejected a request to allow hovercraft access along the Bitterroot and Clark Fork rivers near Missoula where boats are limited to 20 horsepower motors. In 2017 a proposal dubbed the Quiet Waters Initiative would have banned motorized boats on several streams across the state, but the commission rejected the measure following a year of meetings and vocal opposition by some boaters.
Chairman Shane Colton said the commission viewed the Quiet Water’s Initiative as too broad, but denying that effort wouldn’t end the controversy. He added the commission could expect more such petitions in the future. Commissioner Richard Stuker said looking at individual bodies of water makes more sense than the broader Quiet Waters Initiative.
The requests are increasing as advances in boating technology create vessels that are better at navigating in less water. For example, MotoJet’s 115 Pioneer is a mini jet boat, accommodating two passengers, specifically designed for “shallow and narrow streams,” according to the Idaho company’s website.
Outboard motors equipped with long propeller shafts are also able to operate in shallow water. The GO-DEVIL Longtail engine is advertised as the four-wheel drive of marine engines when attached to a flat-bottomed boat.
Since the commission approved rulemaking, FWP’s legal counsel will draft a rule incorporating the petitioners’ language. The item will then be open to public comment after which the commission will decide whether to approve or deny the rule.
