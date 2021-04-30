 Skip to main content
Motorboats can be tested on Lake Elmo May 15 and 22

Boat Inspection

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary flotilla commander Patrick Kuntz, left, inspects a boat owned by fellow flotilla member Mark Kovacs during an inspection event at Lake Elmo State Park in 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Boat owners will be able to test their gasoline engines on Lake Elmo in Billings Heights during two Saturdays in May. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials will waive the normal ban on gasoline-powered motorboats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 and May 22.

For most of every year, only electric trolling motors are allowed on boats launched at Lake Elmo. But for two Saturdays in May, boat owners may test their gasoline-powered engines on the lake before taking them elsewhere for the summer season.

Officers from the Coast Guard Auxiliary will set up near the boat ramp on the northwest corner of Lake Elmo State Park during the testing hours to help owners inspect their boats and equipment.

