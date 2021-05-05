Mountain biking in Moab offers slickrock introduction

This is the eighth in a series of stories exploring southeastern Utah.
For unpolished pedal pushers like me, the mountain biking trails near Moab, Utah, seemed a bit daunting. The sheer variety was overwhelming, and the high desert terrain looked harsh and unforgiving.
However, Moab is also synonymous with mountain biking, so not trying out the trails would seem like a wasted opportunity.
Here’s the cool part about mountain biking. If I get in over my head on a trail, I get off the bike and walk. Sure, there’s some shame as a 12-year-old screams past, but preserving pride is lower on my agenda than avoiding an emergency room visit.
Or take the monetary plunge and hire a guide to provide expert tips as well as more detailed information on where to go.
I chose to aim my crew toward the Moab Brand Trails, about 9.5 miles north of town. The area offers a variety of terrain close to town, along with a well-marked trail system that provides difficulty ratings like ski runs.
This allowed our large group to split up so the more daring (or ignorant) could pedal on to the Circle O Trail’s slickrock while others could stick to the less technical Bar M Loop. Spray paint on the slickrock gives navigational clues to riders as they rise and fall, turn and glide across a huge patch of Entrada sandstone on Circle O.
All of the Brand Trails provide spectacular views of the La Sal Mountains in the distance to the south. To the west, Courthouse Rock and other prominent red cliffs rise along the horizon.
We rented bikes through Moab Cyclery, whose crew was very accommodating as we had to continually change our plans due to an automobile breakdown. Since we were renting, some of us started up the paved Moab Canyon Pathway to lessen the amount of shuttle driving, but shuttle trips can be booked to save you that extra chore.
The pathway crosses over the Colorado River on a pedestrian bridge decorated with metal artwork that is an impressive place to linger. There’s also Lion’s Park on the Moab side of the river that’s a good jumping off point for the paved path, eliminating the ride through downtown traffic.
If you want a real wind in your hair ride, pedal the path from Moab Brand Trails back to town. The descent is a fast blast, making all of that uphill work and slow trail navigation worthwhile.