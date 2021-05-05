Mountain biking in Moab offers slickrock introduction

This is the eighth in a series of stories exploring southeastern Utah.

For unpolished pedal pushers like me, the mountain biking trails near Moab, Utah, seemed a bit daunting. The sheer variety was overwhelming, and the high desert terrain looked harsh and unforgiving.

However, Moab is also synonymous with mountain biking, so not trying out the trails would seem like a wasted opportunity.

Here’s the cool part about mountain biking. If I get in over my head on a trail, I get off the bike and walk. Sure, there’s some shame as a 12-year-old screams past, but preserving pride is lower on my agenda than avoiding an emergency room visit.

Or take the monetary plunge and hire a guide to provide expert tips as well as more detailed information on where to go.

I chose to aim my crew toward the Moab Brand Trails, about 9.5 miles north of town. The area offers a variety of terrain close to town, along with a well-marked trail system that provides difficulty ratings like ski runs.