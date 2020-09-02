Mountain lakes near Sheridan stocked with trout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The biennial stocking of wilderness lakes in the Bighorn Mountains took place July 27 and 28 via helicopter with more than 30,000 fish stocked in 26 lakes. Additional lakes on the west side of the mountains were stocked as well.

Only a small percentage of the many high elevation lakes in the Bighorns are stocked; others have naturally reproducing populations and some are fishless. Wyoming Game and Fish fisheries biologists survey remote, high elevation lakes each summer and develop a stocking schedule based on sampling results and creel survey data returned from anglers.

“Game and Fish has developed a long-term schedule to evaluate populations of Cloud Peak Wilderness and other alpine lakes,” said Sheridan Region Fisheries supervisor Paul Mavrakis. “Lakes on the east slope of the Bighorns are scheduled for stocking on even years. Some of the lakes are on a two-year rotation while others are on a four-year rotation.”

Stocking fish by helicopter has taken place in Wyoming since the 1970s.