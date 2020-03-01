MSU Library acquires materials from filmmaker, writer John Heminway

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Library has acquired a collection of materials from John Heminway, a Bozeman-based award-winning writer and documentary filmmaker.

“John Heminway’s collection reflects the life’s work of one of Bozeman’s most creative forces, and it will be a wonderful addition to the MSU Library Special Collections and Archives,” said Kenning Arlitsch, MSU Library dean. “It will become a teaching and research tool for students and faculty interested in communicating environmental, social and scientific developments.”

The collection, which will be available for the public to view in MSU Library’s Special Collection and Archives, covers more than 55 years of “adventuring, writing and reporting on the wonders of the world, the treasures of our environment and the human condition in some of the Earth’s most remote and wild regions,” according to Timothy Gordon, a colleague of Heminway’s who is familiar with the collection. Dating from the 1960s through today, the collection includes manuscripts, scripts and screenplays written by Heminway; interviews; original 16 mm films; correspondence; journals; historical photography; and printed materials.

