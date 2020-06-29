MSU research leads to new method of protecting water affected by mining

In 2011, MSU partnered with Teck to study whether the findings might have potential at the company's steelmaking coal mines. When the MSU researchers took rock samples from the mine sites and analyzed them in Peyton’s lab, they found the selenium-reducing bacteria in nearly every one.

According to Peyton, who has decades of experience studying bacteria in unique environments such as the thermal features of Yellowstone Park, it turns out there are diverse microbes in many environments that are capable of doing what the bacteria do at the mine site. "It's just a matter of feeding them and encouraging them to do what we want," he said.

The research coincided with increased availability of rapid DNA sequencing technology that allows researchers to identify previously unstudied microbes and even see when certain genes are turned on when the organisms are activated by something in their environment. When she was first studying geochemistry for her master's degree in 1990, "we didn't have those tools," Kirk said. "We knew that biology played a role in some of these systems, but we couldn't understand it fully without today's technology. Now we can pinpoint many different biochemical pathways."