MSU researchers study ways to help grayling, agricultural producers

BOZEMAN — With a new state-of-the-art facility, Montana State University researchers are starting another chapter in their work to help some of the state's most iconic fish as well as agricultural producers who rely on water diverted from streams.

A recently completed artificial waterway at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Fish Technology Center on the outskirts of Bozeman will help the MSU team refine their design of small structures that allow grayling and other species to overcome irrigation structures that would otherwise block the fishes' seasonal movements.

"This is really exciting," said Katey Plymesser, assistant professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, who is leading the project. "We can test pretty much any fish passage structure here."

The roughly $300,000 facility, funded through the Denver office of USFWS's National Fish Passage Program, consists of a concrete trough with sections of glass that reveal the fish inside, along with pumps and other equipment that allow the researchers to carefully control water temperature and flow rates to simulate a range of stream conditions. In this case, the MSU scientists are interested in whether grayling can use fish passage structures called Denil fishways that have been optimized to work during low water levels.