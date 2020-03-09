MSU researchers to study caddisflies' effect on stream health

The little nets were fascinating for Poole. With a background studying groundwater hydrology, his mind immediately went to how they would change the streamflow. “That’s changing the way water moves in the system,” he remembers thinking. “It has to be.”

Albertson, who had been researching the insects in terms of how their nets influence sediment movement and habitat creation for other organisms, hadn’t measured their effect on the water’s flow in the stream bed. When Poole approached her about working together, Albertson was thrilled at the chance.

“If these net-spinning caddisflies are influencing flow, then they should be influencing the streambed community,” Albertson said. “That got me really excited because I’m a community ecologist.”

The pair set out to collect preliminary data to support their hypothesis — that the tiny nets created by larvae could influence the water flowing through them — working for two years with graduate student Michael MacDonald to demonstrate that caddisfly nets were able to slow the flow of water within the sediment and are therefore likely to have other influences on the system.