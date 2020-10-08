Much of Montana parched following dry September

An unusually dry and warm August and September have left much of Montana stressed by moderate to severe drought.
"I think what's really unusual about this year is we're still degrading in our drought conditions," said Michael Downey, Water Planning Section supervisor for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Typically by now, he added, the state has received some moisture going into fall.
"This is not the year all of the antelope hunters in Eastern Montana are going to get stuck," Downey said.
The antelope rifle season opens on Saturday. It's not unusual for a snow or rain storm to hit about then to make travel on Eastern Montana's clay roads impossible or very difficult.
The northeast counties of Daniels, Sheridan and Roosevelt, along with the southeast counties of Powder River and Carter, are severely dry according to the DNRC's website. Another 21 counties are moderately dry with the rest ranked slightly dry.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which tracks precipitation to plan its dam releases along the Missouri River, reported on Monday that the upper Missouri River Basin saw well below normal precipitation in September, or 69% of average.
What’s more, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting that below-normal precipitation will continue in October. Downey noted the one-month outlook also calls for temperatures well above normal.
"Our long-term forecast is improving with a colder, wetter winter that extends into spring," Downey said, although adding that the farther out the forecast the less accurate.
The dry weather isn’t limited to Montana.
“Widespread areas of drought classified as extreme are evident in Colorado and Wyoming,” the Corps said. “Moderate to severe drought conditions are present in large areas of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.”
The drought has resulted in several large wildfires that have quickly spread, the latest of which is the 2,900-acre Yogo fire burning in the Little Belt Mountains. The fire was detected on Saturday and grew rapidly in thick timber thanks to strong winds.
The National Weather Service reports that Billings is 1.28 inches behind in precipitation so far this year compared to normal; Missoula is 1.44 inches low; Butte is down 2.34 inches and Helena is 2.5 inches behind. Some of the driest areas in the state include Sidney, down 5.61 inches from normal; Biddle down 6.30 inches; and Broadus.
April through September precipitation in the Broadus area is currently 4.21 inches versus a normal of 10.42 inches, according Downey. Just west of Broadus the numbers are similar 6.07 inches vs. a normal of 12.53 inches.
Dry weather in October seems more common in the last two decades and hasn’t been limited to one region. October 2017 saw severe drought across much of northern Montana. In 2015, the northwestern corner of the state was extremely dry. In 2012, it was the southern part of Montana that was parched.
The dry weather this fall is also reflected in the flows of Yellowstone River tributaries. The Boulder, East Boulder, Shields, Rosebud and Stillwater rivers were all flowing at rates well below their long-term averages. As a result, the Yellowstone River at Billings was flowing at 1,000 cubic feet per second less than normal. By the time the river reaches Sidney it was about 2,100 cfs lower than normal.
