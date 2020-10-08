Much of Montana parched following dry September

An unusually dry and warm August and September have left much of Montana stressed by moderate to severe drought.

"I think what's really unusual about this year is we're still degrading in our drought conditions," said Michael Downey, Water Planning Section supervisor for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Typically by now, he added, the state has received some moisture going into fall.

"This is not the year all of the antelope hunters in Eastern Montana are going to get stuck," Downey said.

The antelope rifle season opens on Saturday. It's not unusual for a snow or rain storm to hit about then to make travel on Eastern Montana's clay roads impossible or very difficult.

The northeast counties of Daniels, Sheridan and Roosevelt, along with the southeast counties of Powder River and Carter, are severely dry according to the DNRC's website. Another 21 counties are moderately dry with the rest ranked slightly dry.