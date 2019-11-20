More than 100 antlerless mule deer B licenses are still available for use in the Moffat Bridge Chronic Wasting Disease Special Hunt Area in Hunting District 400.
Hunters may buy up to three per person. Licenses are available at any FWP license agent.
While the general deer hunting season has ended in HD 400, the antlerless mule deer season for those hunters who hold the special B licenses continues until Dec. 1 or until a quota of 120 antlerless mule deer is reached, whichever comes first.
The quota remains about half of the 120 needed for testing. Hunters can call the Great Falls office at 406-454-5840 during regular business hours for up-to-date quota information.
Use of all other deer licenses in HD 400 ended Nov. 17, including within the Moffat Bridge Special CWD Hunt Area.
Samples are mandatory from all deer harvested within the Moffat Bridge Special CWD Hunt Area. The samples must be checked within three days of harvest at the check station located 18 miles south of Chester on Moffat Road. Hunters who quarter or bone out their deer in the field must bring the head for sampling.
The Moffat Bridge CWD hunt check station will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to one hour after sunset until Dec 1.
Hunters will be required to document the exact location of the kill. Animals will be tagged with a unique identification number. Hunters can use that identification number to look up test results on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/CWD.
Test results are usually available within 10-14 days. Hunters who harvest an animal that tests positive for CWD may receive a replacement 2019 license.
CWD is a progressive, fatal disease affecting the nervous system of mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose. There is no known transmission of CWD to humans or other animals, including pets or livestock. The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends that hunters harvesting a deer, elk, or moose from an area where CWD is known to be present have their animal tested for CWD before consuming the meat, and to not consume the meat if the animal tests positive.
For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov/cwd.