Sampling goals

Shown in the table are the samples still needed across Region 6, as of Nov. 4. For instance, now that HD 690 is part of a CWD Management Zone, 15 mule deer bucks, 143 mule deer does, 41 whitetail bucks, and 113 whitetail does are still needed to reach sampling goals.

A mule deer buck harvested by a hunter in Hunting District 690 southwest of Chinook is suspected to be positive of chronic wasting disease, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The hunter had submitted a sample for testing. A follow-up test is being run to confirm the results.

Including the positives found in 2018, this marks the 25th detection of CWD in Region 6, and the first in HD 690. HD 690 will now be considered part of the Northern Montana CWD Management Zone, and animal transport restrictions will apply to HD 690.

FWP is continuing CWD sampling for deer, elk, and moose. Sampling took place last year in Region 6, but more samples are needed — particularly mule deer does and white-tailed deer — to further determine distribution and prevalence of the disease. FWP is also sampling for CWD in southeast Montana, near Philipsburg, and in the Libby area.

Hunters are the key tool for this sampling effort. The more samples FWP can collect, particularly from the CWD sampling areas, the better FWP can understand the distribution and prevalence of this disease.

