Mule deer counts strong in Sheridan region

This year 4,061 mule deer were classified in Hunt Areas 1, 3, 10, 17-19 and 21. Overall, the fawn ratio averaged 63 fawns per 100 does compared to 54 fawns per 100 does in 2018. This year’s buck ratio was 34 bucks per 100 does, down from 45 bucks per 100 does in 2018. The yearling buck ratio was eight per 100 does.

Sheridan

In Hunt Areas 23 and 24 the count was 1,923 mule deer. The fawn ratio was 90 fawns per 100 does, well above the 70 fawns per 100 does observed in 2018. The 45 bucks per 100 does indicates high buck numbers and good numbers of older age bucks in some of the region’s best mule deer habitat. Last year’s buck ratio was 53 bucks per 100 does. The yearling buck ratio was 10 per 100 does.

Whitetails

White-tailed deer were also surveyed with more than 5,689 classified in 14 hunt areas. The fawn ratio was 76 fawns per 100 does, whereas the adult buck ratio was 24 bucks per 100 does. The yearling buck ratio was 12 yearling bucks per 100 does.

These surveys take place annually to gather information on current deer numbers and are not a total count of the entire herd, but rather a sample of the population.