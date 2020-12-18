Mule deer harvest up at Havre check station

Hunter numbers were just above average this year and the mule deer harvest was well above average at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Havre check station this season.
Other big game and upland bird harvests were below long-term average, but compared to the last few years, most hunters reported that it was a good year for almost all species.
Hunter numbers (1,777) were up 2% from 2019, and 5% above the long-term average.
“Hunter participation was highly variable this year," said Havre-area biologist Scott Hemmer, who manages the station. "There was lower-than-average participation during the first half of the season, and much higher participation during the last three weeks. Most of this was likely due to tough weather conditions during the beginning of the general season.
“Deer hunter reports on their hunting experience and success were good this year,” Hemmer added. “In fact, we had the highest number of mule deer ever checked.”
Mule deer totaled 782 for the year, which was up 15% from last year and 53% above the long-term average.
“The increased mule deer B-licenses issued this year likely contributed to the higher mule deer harvest,” Hemmer said. “Additionally, mule deer populations are up across the region. We also had the highest number of bucks ever recorded at the check station this year.”
For the year, 149 white-tailed deer were brought by the station, which was 35% higher than 2019, but still 3% below the long-term average.
“Hunters reported seeing good white-tailed deer numbers in most areas, despite EHD outbreaks scattered across the region,” Hemmer noted.
The pronghorn harvest, whose general season ended on Nov. 8, saw the highest numbers since 2010 but was still 37% below the long-term average. One-hundred-sixty-four antelope were brought by the check station this year, which was more than double the 2019 numbers.
“Antelope populations and license quotas in many districts have both been on an upward trend but are still below the long-term average due in part to several severe winters in the last 10 years,” Hemmer said. “In addition, antelope hunter reports were highly variable depending on location, and this may have been due to antelope moving and concentrating earlier this year due to early fall snowstorms.”
For the year, 37 elk were charted, which is above last year although 6% below the long-term average.
“Reports from elk hunters this year were less favorable,” Hemmer said. “Difficult weather limited hunter access in some areas and other hunters reported difficulty in finding elk on publicly accessible property.”
Upland bird harvest this year was below average, though hunters reported better numbers than they had seen in the last three years. For the eight weeks that the check station was open, the pheasant harvest of 467 birds is slightly below last year (7%), and still below the long-term average (-41%). Sharp-tailed grouse (97 birds) harvest was well above last year’s total, but about 20% below the long-term average. Hungarian partridge harvest (30 birds) was a few more than last year but about half of the long-term average.
“Overall, it appeared to be a good season for hunters this year,” Hemmer said. “We sure appreciate and enjoy visiting with the hunters who come by the check station, and it’s great to hear stories about a successful hunt.”
Biologists gather a lot of valuable information and biological data on game animals brought through check stations. FWP appreciates all hunters’ cooperation in this effort. Note that the harvest data described below includes only animals that were brought through the Havre check station and is only a partial representation of the region-wide harvest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!