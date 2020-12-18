Mule deer harvest up at Havre check station

For the year, 149 white-tailed deer were brought by the station, which was 35% higher than 2019, but still 3% below the long-term average.

“Hunters reported seeing good white-tailed deer numbers in most areas, despite EHD outbreaks scattered across the region,” Hemmer noted.

The pronghorn harvest, whose general season ended on Nov. 8, saw the highest numbers since 2010 but was still 37% below the long-term average. One-hundred-sixty-four antelope were brought by the check station this year, which was more than double the 2019 numbers.

“Antelope populations and license quotas in many districts have both been on an upward trend but are still below the long-term average due in part to several severe winters in the last 10 years,” Hemmer said. “In addition, antelope hunter reports were highly variable depending on location, and this may have been due to antelope moving and concentrating earlier this year due to early fall snowstorms.”

For the year, 37 elk were charted, which is above last year although 6% below the long-term average.

“Reports from elk hunters this year were less favorable,” Hemmer said. “Difficult weather limited hunter access in some areas and other hunters reported difficulty in finding elk on publicly accessible property.”