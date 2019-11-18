A mule deer buck harvested in the Moffat Bridge Chronic Wasting Disease Special Hunt Area north of Great Falls has tested positive for the disease. A follow-up test will be conducted.
The deer was taken on private land the first week of November. The Moffat Bridge CWD Special Hunt Area is in Hunting District 400.
Samples from the animal were collected by FWP at the Moffat Bridge collection station and testing was performed by Colorado State University. The hunter has been notified.
Because the mule deer was taken within the current CWD management zone no changes to regulations will ensue. In FWP Region 4, transportation restrictions apply to any deer, elk or moose harvested in HDs 400 and 401.
Specifics can be found on FWP’s website — http://fwp.mt.gov — or in the printed hunting regulations.