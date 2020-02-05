Mule deer migration subject of researcher's Lovell talk

The longest mule deer migration in the world will be the topic of a talk by Matthew Kauffman, a University of Wyoming professor and wildlife researcher with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Kauffman will speak on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center in Lovell, Wyoming.

Recent research on ungulates has enhanced the understanding of the benefits of migration and the threats faced. In particular, detailed movement analyses indicate that mule deer migrate along with spring green-up, a phenomenon referred to as "surfing the green wave."

New research is also emerging that helps us understand the importance of this “surfing,” how beneficial it is to migrating ungulates, and the factors that influence how well animals are able to surf.

Kauffman will discuss this research within the context of the Red Desert to Hoback migration — the world's longest mule deer migration. He will describe how new research, conservation tools, and ways of communicating science are bringing people, agencies, and NGOs together to make such journeys easier for migrating ungulates. The scientific developments will be framed within the context of the importance of public and private land management for the maintenance of big game migration corridors.

In partnership with the Powell Valley Community Education and through a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council, a bus will be available to bring participants from Powell for the program. The bus will leave from NWC library parking lot at 6:15 p.m. the evening of the talk. If you are interested in riding the bus contact Leslie Bigham at 307-754-6469 to reserve a seat.

