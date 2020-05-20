Mule deer, whitetail populations strong in northeastern Montana

The B license application deadline is June 1 and any surplus B licenses will go on sale in early August.

“With liberal numbers of antlerless mule deer B licenses and the need for hunters to play their role in helping to manage deer numbers, there are plenty of opportunities for hunters to fill their freezers this fall,” said Scott Thompson, Region 6 wildlife manager.

Whitetail deer

White-tailed deer densities continue to remain stable across the region, as well. Williamson said surveys have been completed in five areas across Region 6. Due to more uniform habitat, the white-tailed deer surveys tend to look at deer density, as opposed to total numbers, for trends.

The 2020 survey show white-tailed deer density averages 10.6 deer per square mile across the trend areas, which is right at the long-term average of 10.7 deer per square mile. The surveys did see a decrease from the 2019 survey of 9%.

White-tailed deer densities tend to be more stable in the eastern part of the region, but winter severity continues to play a role in concentrating deer into the trend areas.