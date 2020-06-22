Mystic Lake trail in Beartooths rerouted to skirt NorthWestern Energy facility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first steps of the popular Mystic Lake trail in the Beartooth Mountains will look different this year.

An early portion of the trail was rerouted around Northwestern Energy’s Mystic Lake Hydroelectric Project facility. Instead of following a gravel road that cuts through some buildings, the trail now traces a dirt path through a wooded area north of the outpost.

“There’s been growing concerns with them, since they re-licensed it, to protect their infrastructure,” said Jeff Gildehaus, an outdoor recreation planner for the Custer-Gallatin National Forest's Beartooth District.

That re-licensing through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which took effect in 2010 and lasts 40 years, requires NorthWestern to maintain and enhance outdoor recreation in the area.

NorthWestern paid for the trail re-route, and construction on the new section of trail began in September. Gildehaus said that the trail is mostly finished, but some rock work remains.