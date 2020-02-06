National Geographic photographer to speak in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — National Geographic photographer, filmmaker, writer and explorer Ami Vitale will share a multimedia presentation of her travels throughout the world at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Emerson Center’s Crawford Theater.

Vitale will share her work showcased in National Geographic magazine as a contract photographer as well as her experiences traveling and photographing in more than 100 countries documenting a range of topics, including wildlife and poaching in Africa, human-wildlife conflict, the efforts to save the northern white rhino and the reintroduction of pandas to the wild.

A Nikon Ambassador, Vitale is also part of National Geographic’s soon to be released film, "Women of Impact." In 2018 InStyle Magazine named Vitale as one of its 50 “Badass Women,” a series celebrating women who show up, speak up and get things done. She has received several international awards for her work. She recently published a book, “Panda Love,” about the secret lives of pandas.

Vitale is also a founding member of Ripple Effect Images, a collective of scientists, writers, photographers and filmmakers whose work focuses on issues faced by women in developing countries.