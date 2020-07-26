National Park Service proposes changes to concession contracts

That Trump has proposed adopting a more business-friendly stance comes at the same time his administration has proposed flat or reduced spending on parks despite increasing visitation. The exception to that will be if the president signs the Great American Outdoors Act, passed by the Senate in June and the House of Representatives on Wednesday, which would provide funding for the $12 billion to parks for backlogged maintenance projects.

“From proposing nearly $500 million in cuts to the Park Service’s already inadequate budget, to attempting to gut protections for our national monuments, this administration has systematically undermined and outright attacked our national parks and public lands and their staff," said Bailey, of the National Parks Conservation Association.

In Yellowstone prior to the pandemic, tourism had increased to more than 4 million people annually. In the busy months of July and August it can be hard to find a place to park at popular geyser walks.

Proposal

The Interior Department is advocating the change saying that the Concessions Management Improvement Act of 1998, which governs concession agreements, has not been substantively revised since 2000.