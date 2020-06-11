National park visitor spending up in 2019, Department of Interior reports

Spending by visitors to national parks such as Glacier and Yellowstone generated an estimated $640 million in spending at gateway communities in Montana last year, according to figures released Thursday by the Department of Interior.
That was less than a quarter of the estimated $3.76 billion nonresident travelers spent in Montana in 2019, according to an Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research study, but still points out the big draw that national parks provide for the state.
How much those numbers will drop this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is still uncertain, but numbers so far at Yellowstone National Park — which only opened its Montana gates at the beginning of June — are down about 50% or more. Glacier just opened its west side this week, while its eastern entrance remains closed.
The U.S. Travel Association reported on June 4 that travel spending had risen to its highest level since March as states begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions on travel and gathering in groups. Even with the increase travel spending is only about 20% of average compared to before the pandemic, the association reported.
Montana and Wyoming rank among the 10 best markets for weekly travel spending in the association’s survey, but still show spending at only about 70% of normal for the week ending May 30.
“The travel economy measured 81% below last year’s levels for the week ending May 30th,” the Travel Association reported. “Since the beginning of March, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in nearly $215 billion in losses for the U.S. travel economy.”
According to the Department of Interior’s figures, 5.5 million park visitors supported 9,620 jobs in Montana, contributing $306 million in labor income. The majority of that visitor spending, more than 37%, went to lodging. The next biggest business beneficiary of park travelers were restaurants at 16%, or about $107 million.
In Wyoming where most of Yellowstone National Park is located and also Grand Teton and Devil’s Tower national parks, the DOI calculated that 7.4 million park visitors spent an estimated $924 million. The spending supported 12,300 jobs which amounted to $359 million in labor income.
Although Yellowstone and Glacier are the big dogs in Montana, the state is also home to less-visited areas managed by the National Park Service, including the Big Hole National Battlefield, Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area and Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument.
Across the nation, national parks resulted in a $41.7 billion benefit to the nation’s economy and supported 340,500 jobs, according to Interior. Visitor spending increased by $800 million from 2018 to 2019 and the overall effect on the U.S. economy grew by $1.6 billion. In the last five years visitor spending has increased by $4.1 billion and the effect on the U.S. economy grew by $9.7 billion, according to the agency.
“We have been working to safely welcome the public back to their national parks and provide more service again,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt in a press release. “These treasured places provide respite and recreation for the American people, in addition to vital economic support to gateway communities across the country.”
According to the annual National Park Service report released Thursday, 2019 National Park Visitor Spending Effects, more than 327 million visitors spent $21 billion in communities within 60 miles of a park in the National Park System. Of the 340,500 jobs supported by visitor spending, more than 278,000 jobs exist in communities adjacent to parks.
Lodging expenses account for the largest share of visitor spending totaling $7.1 billion in 2019. The restaurant sector had the next greatest effects with $4.2 billion in economic output. Motor vehicle fuel expenditures were $2.16 billion with retail spending at $1.93 billion.
For additional state-by-state information about national parks and how the National Park Service is working with communities, go to http://www.nps.gov/[statename], for example: http://www.nps.gov/virginia.
