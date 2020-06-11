National park visitor spending up in 2019, Department of Interior reports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spending by visitors to national parks such as Glacier and Yellowstone generated an estimated $640 million in spending at gateway communities in Montana last year, according to figures released Thursday by the Department of Interior.

That was less than a quarter of the estimated $3.76 billion nonresident travelers spent in Montana in 2019, according to an Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research study, but still points out the big draw that national parks provide for the state.

How much those numbers will drop this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is still uncertain, but numbers so far at Yellowstone National Park — which only opened its Montana gates at the beginning of June — are down about 50% or more. Glacier just opened its west side this week, while its eastern entrance remains closed.