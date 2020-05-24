National parks hope visitors comply with virus measures

“It simply defies logic and human behavior to think that people who have traveled long distances to see the canyon will not park and stand in clusters at popular overlooks, or traverse the same trails, bringing them in close contact to each other,” Arnberger wrote.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, whose oversight includes the National Park Service, will make his thoughts on the matter clear enough: Bernhardt planned to visit the Grand Canyon on Saturday to highlight its reopening.

Zion National Park in southern Utah has partially reopened but shuttle service that helped to reduce car traffic remains shut down, sometimes forcing the entrance to close after parking lots fill up.

Wider use of timed entry, which requires visitors to buy tickets to enter some smaller National Park Service sites at a certain time, could help parks manage crowds during the coronavirus, suggested Kristen Brengel, vice president of government affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association in Washington, D.C.

“A timed entry system could really work to make sure people are spacing out a little more,” Brengel said.