A newly published anthology of essays titled "Voices from Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness" will be the topic of a discussion on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway, in Billings.
Editors/authors Traute Parrie and Jesse A. Logan, along with contributor Ed Kemmick will be on hand to share from their essays and discuss the book. Upcoming events are also planned for the communities of Bozeman, Red Lodge, Gardiner, Livingston and Cody.
"This truly is an ode not only to the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness specifically, but to all wild lands that remain, the precious remnant of what was once a vast and wild continent,” Logan said in a press release.
All proceeds from the sale of the $45 book benefit the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, and all contributions, including the 32 essays, maps, photos, and artwork in the special volume, were donated by the authors and artists.
“This narrative atlas works on many levels, first as a way to contribute directly to the good work of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation," Logan said. "Secondly, the visual impact of this book is stunning, much like the Absaroka-Beartooth itself.
"Readers will come away understanding that visceral connection between humans and this wild place over time,” Parrie said.
The Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, based in Red Lodge, is a wilderness stewardship organization dedicated to helping maintain the area in its wildest, most pristine state. The ABWF provides opportunities for volunteers to get involved on their public lands through trail projects and other activities, and offers educational programs that promote care for these public lands. For more information log on to www.ABWilderness.org.