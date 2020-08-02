New curator takes over Cody Firearms Museum

Taking over the role of a vivacious predecessor, Danny Michael joked that he has big high heels to fill.
Although the Cody Firearms Museum’s website hasn’t reflected the change yet, Michael has been appointed curator of the famed Wyoming institution. He replaces Ashley Hlebinsky who has moved to Arizona. She will be working as a firearms consultant, but will continue to be involved in some museum activities as curator emeritus.
“I’m excited to see his vision for the museum to take it even further into the future,” she wrote in an email.
Hlebinsky served for six years as the first female firearms curator in the country, accepting the position when she was 25.
New look
At 32, Michael has taken the helm after helping with a $12 million remodel of the center’s displays. They were updated to make them more interactive and engaging to visitors who may not be firearms enthusiasts. The work was completed last year.
“It’s been well received,” he said. “It definitely has been a big project. I’m really proud of how it turned out.”
One of the nice things about his transition to curator was the role he shared with Hlebinsky on the vision of what the Firearms Museum could be.
“I think we built something really special here, a place where anybody can come,” he said.
"His work on the renovation was essential and invaluable to getting the project not only done but also done successfully," Hlebinsky said.
Displays
Especially important to Michael was the update to the Military History Gallery and its World War I and WW II displays, in which he has a particular interest.
“That one I think is my baby,” he said.
“We’re really proud of the war stories where people can leave their firsthand accounts of what it was like to serve,” he added. “We’ve been thrilled with how that’s been received and the veterans that have participated.”
The renovation provided another benefit, as well. A family heard about the museum’s work and asked if the institution would be interested in their heirloom: a Henry rifle purchased by Mason Brown, a Michigan Civil War private who enlisted in the Union Army in 1862. Mason, who carved his name into the rifle’s stock, was in one of the units that captured Confederate President Jefferson Davis was near Irwinville, Georgia, in 1865.
The original Henry rifle, patented in 1860, was unique in that it was a lever action that could hold 16 rounds. It was quite an improvement over the Springfield Model 1861, the most common rifle for Union soldiers. The rifled musket had to be reloaded after each shot.
“The fact that people heard about the renovation and were like, ‘We’re willing to trust you with a piece like this,’ that was pretty humbling,” Michael said.
The museum’s collection of swivel breech rifles built in the 1700s and 1800s are other items that appeal to Michael. The flintlock long rifles were constructed so that the barrel could be flipped over by pulling back on the trigger guard, allowing a separate barrel underneath to be rotated to the top for a second shot. Often, one of the barrels was rifled while the other was smooth bore, like a shotgun.
“They don’t look super unusual at first glance … but when you study it that’s a really inventive solution to a firearm,” Michael said. “That makes it really versatile” for hunting big game or birds.
Background
Michael moved to the small Wyoming community of Cody four years ago after earning a master’s degree in American military history at Cedarville University in Ohio and working at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville, Kentucky.
"It can be hard to find people in the museum field who also have a firearms background," Hlebinsky wrote. "I was so lucky when we received Danny’s application three years ago because he had experience in a museum, known for their gun collection, as well as work and research in the military history field."
“I always enjoyed history but never anticipated where I would end up,” Michael said.
The starkness and vast views of Wyoming were a bit shocking at first. After all, Michael had grown up on a farm in lush western Maryland, the son of a history teacher. His family made a trip to the West when he was a child, yet Michael didn’t remember how different the region looked.
“It was a little bit of a shock, but I’m loving it out here now,” he said. “It’s so beautiful.”
The move also provided the opportunity for Michael to enter the world of big game hunting. Although he grew up in a family of hunters, he had never pursued the sport. Taking it up in Wyoming was “a lot different than what I knew back East,” he said.
Back there, hunting meant hanging out with family and friends while hunting property well-known, including the family farm. In Wyoming he became a public land hunter, always a bit uneasy about whether he was in the right location or not.
Future
Looking ahead, Michael said he plans to carry on what he and Hlebinsky started: creating a space for public education and scholarship as well as sponsoring public symposiums about firearms, their history and current role in society.
That’s been complicated since the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged public institutions to find solutions for how to keep the doors open and earn income without helping spread the virus. The associated economic downturn also means there will be no assistant curator position like the one he formerly occupied.
“You start out with a bunch of plans in 2020 and they all go sideways,” Michael said.
So now the museum is trying to figure out how to make its content accessible at a time when fewer people are traveling and venturing into public facilities. Moving programming online is one way, whether that’s a Facebook post about a given firearm or an online symposium. Hlebinsky and Michael will also continue to collaborate on their podcast, History Unloaded.
“We’re figuring it out as we go,” he said.
