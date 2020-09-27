New easement to northeast side of Crazy Mountains should open this fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After more than 16 years of talks, hunters, horseman, hikers and bikers should soon have access to the northeast side of the Crazy Mountains.

The McFarland White Ranch has inked an agreement with the Forest Service to allow nonmotorized access from a section of state land across their property to the forest boundary. The distance is close to three miles and follows an old road that gains about 400 feet in elevation. Users will be required to stay on the trail between the state and federal lands. The route will be designated Big Elk Creek Trail No. 640.

“This is just another piece of the puzzle increasing access to the Crazies,” said Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation.

Being built

The new trail won’t be open to the public until a fenced and graveled parking area has been constructed on the state land, according to a press release from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

“The expected opening as of now is late November, but as there always is with construction in Montana, a myriad of factors could accelerate or delay our plans,” said Carol Hatfield, White Sulphur Springs District ranger.