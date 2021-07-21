New free app provides information on Yellowstone River

To enhance your next exploration of the Yellowstone River, Our Montana has finished a cell phone app that will provide everything from a heads up about floating hazards to info on public access sites, state parks and historic points of interest.

“Our Montana’s goal in creating the Explore Yellowstone River app was to encourage and assist more people to use the Yellowstone River as a destination for camping, fishing, boating, wildlife viewing, hiking, bird watching and more,” said Mike Penfold, a member of the nonprofit group.

Data available on the Explore Yellowstone River app stretches from the river’s headwaters in Yellowstone National Park to its confluence with the Missouri River near the Montana-North Dakota border, a distance of almost 700 miles.

In addition to river-related information like water levels and boat launches, the app also provides data on towns, museums and galleries. Historical points of interest, such as the camping spots William Clark and his portion of the Corps of Discovery used on their trip down the river in 1806, is another unique feature of the app.

The free app is available via Google Play or Apple Store. It can also be downloaded from Our Montana’s website, ourmontana.org.