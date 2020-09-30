New trail to northeast side of Crazy Mountains opens to public

A new easement to the northeast side of the Crazy Mountains has opened.

The Big Elk Trail starts on state land south of Two Dot and follows a road for three miles across the McFarland White Ranch to Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest lands in the Crazies. Users must stay on the road across private land.

Although approved a while ago, public access was stalled while creation of a parking area was constructed on the state land off Big Elk Road. That was completed this week and the access route has formally been opened. Campfires and overnight use are prohibited at the parking area, trailhead, and anywhere along the easement trail.

“Fair weather and efficient construction crews allowed us to reach this goal earlier than expected” said David Peters, Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs deputy district ranger, in a press release.