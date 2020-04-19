No avalanche fatalities in south-central Montana this season

By the numbers

In addition to summarizing the highlights of the program, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center annual report also includes some interesting factoids, including:

Deepest measured crown depth – 15 feet in Cooke City.

The most avalanches recorded in a single day this season – 21 on Feb. 9.

Number of field days – 122.

Total number of snowpits were recorded on snowpilot.org – 137.

Reported avalanches and incidents – 318 and 59.

The center is based in Bozeman and employs four people. Almost 50% of its funding comes from outside the Forest Service.