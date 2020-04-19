No avalanche fatalities in south-central Montana this season

No avalanche fatalities occurred in the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center’s forecasting area this winter. The last time that happened was seven years ago.
“I think a few things played in our favor,” said Doug Chabot, GNFAC director. “We had a relatively steady snowfall, which didn’t allow weak layers to form at the surface. So for most of the season we only had one weak layer to worry about, a sugary layer at the ground.
“Certainly when it did trigger, the avalanches were big.”
The center halted its 30th forecasting season last week and issued its annual report. With some “pretty sizable” spring storms continuing to accumulate snow in the mountains near Bozeman, Big Sky, Cooke City and West Yellowstone, the center will issue twice-weekly bulletins through the end of April “to give people a heads up when storms roll through,” Chabot said.
“As soon as we get a few days of 60-degree weather in a row we’ll see backcountry use plummet,” he added.
Worries
Until then, Chabot is concerned about the concentrated backcountry use at Bridger Bowl Ski Area, which was closed early due to the new coronavirus pandemic. That hasn't stopped people from hiking up to ski and snowboard.
“I get worried this time of year because so many people are around, there are so many triggers,” he said.
On Wednesday backcountry riders at Bridger Bowl “unintentionally triggered a slide that broke 16 inches deep … and ran past 8 lift towers on the Schlasman’s lift (~1,000 vertical ft),” the center’s Ian Hoyer reported. On Thursday a slide swept across an old snowcat track in the North Bowl, a route skiers were using to climb up the mountain.
“The more new snow that you find in an area today the more dangerous conditions will be,” Hoyer warned. “In addition, west winds have drifted the new snow into much deeper drifts near ridgelines. Watch out for and avoid these drifts.”
Thanks to the continuing winter weather, the snowpack sits at between 113% and 119% of average in the GNAFC’s forecasting area.
Fatalities
Although south-central Montana escaped without any avalanche deaths, Montana did see two fatalities this year. On Jan. 1, three snowmobilers riding near Lake Dinah west of Seeley Lake were caught in an avalanche. Two of the riders were buried and killed.
Those fatalities added to the total of 21 killed so far this year across the United States. Idaho has had four avalanche fatalities while Wyoming recorded only one when a backcountry skier was caught on April 1 northwest of Teton Pass.
Ten of this year’s U.S. fatalities have been snowmobilers, six were skiers and three were snowboarders. Another two were recorded in the category of snowshoers, climbers and hikers. Last winter there were 25 avalanche fatalities in the United States, 14 of which were skiers.
Close calls
While south-central Montana riders avoided death, the GNFAC recorded 59 avalanche incidents “aka close calls,” the center reported. More may have gone unreported. Out of the accounts, 27 were from skiers and snowboarders, and 30 came from motorized recreationists.
“Our records show 12 people were caught with two snowmobilers and one snowcat partially buried,” the report said.
Schooling
One of the reasons for a lack of fatalities in the region can be attributed to the GNFAC’s continued efforts to educate winter backcountry users. This year the center and its friends group taught 125 classes reaching 4,240 people, the majority of which were snowmobilers and youngsters under age 18.
“Working with the Friends of the Avalanche Center we were able to reach more people than ever before through our avalanche forecasts, education programs and social media,” Chabot wrote.
With funding provided by Montana State Parks the center has also continued its weekly Cooke City education program on Friday nights followed by a Saturday field session.
“We have a template that seems to be working,” Chabot said, in an area that was once regarded as the deadliest area in the nation for winter recreationists.
Every Friday night an evening lecture is given talking about current conditions, recognizing avalanche terrain, how to conduct rescues and what to expect, Chabot said. That’s followed up on Saturday with more informal chats at the Round Lake warming hut.
“We just have conversations, like what do the signs of instability look like,” he said.
The program is in its fourth year and, in that time, there have been no fatalities in the Cooke City backcountry.
“We were averaging a couple a year, so to go to zero feels really good,” Chabot said.
Advisories
The center’s 128 daily advisories likely helped reduce incidents as well, with the number of daily views reaching 1,526 along with 5,245 email subscribers to the forecast. Those numbers are small in comparison to the center’s social media followers, with more than 12,000 on Facebook and Instagram and another 4,000-plus on YouTube.
In Cooke City, there’s also a map posted that shows all of the locations of the 17 previous avalanche fatalities in the region.
“That makes you think twice,” Chabot said.
In a time when traveling and gathering in large groups have become potential public health risks due to COVID-19, a growing number of search and rescue organizations in Montana are asking people to take extra precautions to improve the likelihood they can make it out of the backcountry under their own power.
