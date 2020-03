Amid the COVID-19 outbreak the Shoshone National Forest has decided to close all bathroom facilities indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

The closure will be implemented over the coming week and will be in effect until further notice, according to the agency.

"These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing," the forest news release said.

