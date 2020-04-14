No volunteers for annual walleye spawn at Fort Peck Reservoir

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Fort Peck Reservoir walleye spawn/egg-take effort will be completed using only Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 6 staff. Unlike prior years, no volunteers will be allowed to participate.

FWP Fisheries chief Eileen Ryce made the decision due to the current social distancing guidelines. Many other projects across the state that use volunteers, in addition to FWP personnel, have also been changed.

“We apologize for any inconvenience to our volunteers and will miss seeing all the folks that annually help out with this spawn effort,” said Heath Headley, Fort Peck Reservoir biologist, in a press release. “Volunteers are the main reason this spawn and egg-take effort has been so successful over the years.”

FWP staff has been contacting volunteers who had requested/submitted volunteer forms in their effort to assist.

“We tried to let everyone know as soon as possible, and we are look forward to seeing all our great volunteers next year,” Headley said.