No volunteers for annual walleye spawn at Fort Peck Reservoir

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Fort Peck Reservoir walleye spawn/egg-take effort will be completed using only Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 6 staff. Unlike prior years, no volunteers will be allowed to participate.
FWP Fisheries chief Eileen Ryce made the decision due to the current social distancing guidelines. Many other projects across the state that use volunteers, in addition to FWP personnel, have also been changed.
“We apologize for any inconvenience to our volunteers and will miss seeing all the folks that annually help out with this spawn effort,” said Heath Headley, Fort Peck Reservoir biologist, in a press release. “Volunteers are the main reason this spawn and egg-take effort has been so successful over the years.”
FWP staff has been contacting volunteers who had requested/submitted volunteer forms in their effort to assist.
“We tried to let everyone know as soon as possible, and we are look forward to seeing all our great volunteers next year,” Headley said.
Personnel from the Fort Peck Fish Hatchery, Fort Peck fisheries staff, regional law enforcement, and other Region 6 employees will all chip in to collect and spawn walleyes this spring. Due to a limited workforce and downsizing the operation, fewer eggs will probably be collected this spring.
FWP staff will attempt to collect enough eggs to ensure that all rearing ponds at Fort Peck and Miles City fish hatcheries are stocked with walleye fry. The emphasis will be for walleye fingerling production with little-to-no fry plants this season. A small amount of northern pike eggs will also be collected to meet stocking requests for the state.
Like previous years, for those folks who still want to keep up with the spawning activity there is another avenue of outreach: Marc Kloker, Region 6 Information and Education Program manager, will be posting frequent updates from Headley about the walleye spawn to the Region 6 Facebook page. Updates will include current trap net and egg-take efforts, data on fish and eggs collected, and photos and videos.
“This is a wonderful way to keep the public updated on our walleye egg-collecting efforts on a weekly basis,” Kloker said. “Providing photos and videos of the fish and the operation in general will give everyone a virtual first-hand experience."
The Region 6 Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/MontanaFWP.R6.
