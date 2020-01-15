Efforts in Montana’s Northern Great Plains to retain functioning natural habitats, with an emphasis on bird conservation, will be the topic of a Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society talk by Brian Martin, of The Nature Conservancy, on Jan. 20.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Mayflower Congregational Church, on corner of Rehberg Lane and Poly Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome, there is no admission fee and ample free parking is available.
Martin will be discussing permanent conservation of more than 100,000 acres of private grassland in Eastern Montana, enhancing management on 295,000 acres of ranchland through TNC's Matador Ranch Grassbank, and use of the Endangered Species Act’s “Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances” to conserve habitat for sage grouse and four species of grassland songbirds.
Martin is the Montana Grasslands conservation director for TNC. He started working for the group in 1989 in North Dakota, and has spent the past 25 years working across Montana. He lives in Red Lodge.