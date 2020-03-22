Number of large trout in Madison River declines

Horton said fisheries’ staff are seeing similar declines, primarily in brown trout, across the region on rivers like the Beaverhead and Ruby in southwestern Montana.

One possible explanation is a slow thermal change over time, Horton said. Typically fish species in northern latitudes live longer but grow slower, while it’s just the opposite for fish closer to the Equator.

Water temperature data on the Madison River has shown a trend toward higher maximum annual temperatures since 2011. Warmer water is bad for trout because it contains less oxygen. Less oxygen in the water stresses fish. Although trout can withstand temperatures as high as 77 degrees, studies have shown they stop growing at about 73 degrees.

Catching fish when water temperatures are higher than 70 degrees can add to their stress and even prove fatal, which is why FWP often encourages anglers to avoid fishing during the heat of the day in summer, or to quickly play and release fish without taking them out of the water.

A 2008 report by the Natural Resources Defense Council said warmer temperatures are the “single greatest threat to the survival of trout in America’s interior West.”