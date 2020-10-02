Ocean to Idaho: End of a migration leaves reporter as battered, bruised as salmon

“I’m not kidding, I freaked out. I was so thrilled,” she said. “Sometimes when you’re on stories there is that moment where you slip out of work mode. Out of respect for such a rare, wild sight. It’s exactly what I did. I just stood there and stared. My camera wasn’t rolling. I was just in total awe. I’ll bet the first salmon I saw had to be 3 maybe 4 feet long. … And then just to see them hover over that clean spread of gravel where their eggs are. And they stay there, they’re guarding that life on their death bed. You have to stop everything you’re doing and recognize the significance of that moment. And then you can go get your camera and take pictures. But first you have to recognize the moment.”