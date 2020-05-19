Ok-A-Beh boat ramp remains closed on Bighorn Reservoir

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is preparing for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend which will lead off a modified summer season at the park.

Because of increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in Bighorn County the Ok-A-Beh boat ramp will remain closed until at least June 1, and there is no fuel available on the lake.

The National Park Service and the tribe will continue to assess the situation and update visitors on the BICA website and Facebook page. The Ok-A-Beh Marina remains closed.

The campgrounds in the south district, near Lovell, Wyoming, are open, including the utility sites and dump and fill station at Horseshoe Bend, as well as the fish cleaning station. The courtesy docks are in at Barry’s Landing and the Kane boat ramp is cleared and open. All hiking trails on the south district are open. The Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center in Lovell remains closed.

The Bighorn River launch ramps at 3 Mile and Afterbay are open on the north district, near Fort Smith, along with the Grapevine Campground and access to Afterbay Lake from Grapevine Road.

The 3 Mile hiking trail is open and offers a peaceful river walk.