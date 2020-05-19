Ok-A-Beh boat ramp remains closed on Bighorn Reservoir

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is preparing for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend which will lead off a modified summer season at the park.
Because of increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in Bighorn County the Ok-A-Beh boat ramp will remain closed until at least June 1, and there is no fuel available on the lake.
The National Park Service and the tribe will continue to assess the situation and update visitors on the BICA website and Facebook page. The Ok-A-Beh Marina remains closed.
The campgrounds in the south district, near Lovell, Wyoming, are open, including the utility sites and dump and fill station at Horseshoe Bend, as well as the fish cleaning station. The courtesy docks are in at Barry’s Landing and the Kane boat ramp is cleared and open. All hiking trails on the south district are open. The Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center in Lovell remains closed.
The Bighorn River launch ramps at 3 Mile and Afterbay are open on the north district, near Fort Smith, along with the Grapevine Campground and access to Afterbay Lake from Grapevine Road.
The 3 Mile hiking trail is open and offers a peaceful river walk.
The Afterbay Campground and Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center remain closed. The docks and the floating comfort stations have not been placed at Day Board 9, Black Canyon or Dryhead.
As of May 18, the lake elevation was 3,609.52. The minimum launch level at Horseshoe Bend is 3,617. The boat ramp at Horseshoe Bend is unusable until lake levels rise to minimum launch levels and above. The Horseshoe Bend Marina will be open for Memorial Day weekend with curbside services. Boat tours have been suspended because of travel limitations during the current pandemic. For more information about boat tours or camping in the south district, call Hidden Treasure Charters at 307-899-1401.
For current lake conditions or help planning a visit, visitors may call the Cal S. Taggart Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center at 307-548-5406.
